Person dies in RV fire near curbside homeless encampment in South L.A.

A person was found dead inside a burning recreational vehicle parked in South Los Angeles early Thursday, the Los Angeles City Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded at about 3 a.m. to 230 W. 38th Street and found a fire at a curbside homeless encampment including a parked RV. Firefighters quickly doused the flames and found the remains of a person inside the vehicle.

“It appears to be an encampment of a person experiencing homelessness,” David Ortiz,a Los Angeles City Fire Department spokesman, told KTLA.

The person’s identity was unknown.

Another recreational vehicle nearby was also damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.