Firefighters respond to a fatal blaze in Sherman Oaks on Oct. 19, 2022. (OnScene.TV)

Firefighters responding to a burning apartment in the Sherman Oaks area made a tragic discovery Wednesday morning.

The fire was burning in a three-story garden-style apartment in the 5200 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department news alert.

The first arriving firefighters located and doused the fire in about 15 minutes.

Firefighters found one person and a dog inside the apartment. Both had died at the scene, according to the Fire Department.

No other injuries were reported and no firefighters were hurt in the incident.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.