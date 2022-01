A person dressed as Spider-Man attempted to scale a building in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The building, located at 408 S. Spring St., matches the address for the Continental Building, and the superhero impersonator was joined by an accomplice who was possibly dressed as Wolverine from the X-Men, aerial footage from Sky5 showed.

The pair unfurled a large sign that encouraged Marvel to reach out, and a phone number was provided, footage showed.