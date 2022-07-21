Police are looking for a person who barricaded himself in a Sun Valley home Thursday night after at least one Los Angeles Police Officer fired at him, police said.

Officers were near 7800 Radford Ave. when “they saw a known gang member exit a vehicle with what they believed to be a firearm,” police said on Twitter.

At least one officer shot, and as of late Thursday, it remains unclear if the person was struck.

Though negotiators and a SWAT team worked to obtain “a peaceful surrender,” discussions stalled, and when officers entered the home, “the suspect was gone,” police said.

“Investigators are currently in the process of gathering all evidence, reviewing video. Invest. continues,” police added.

The “occupants of the home were evacuated and unharmed,” police said.