A person was fatally stabbed in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The attack was reported a few minutes after 6 a.m., and when officers responded to Michigan Avenue and North Soto Street, they found a person who had been stabbed, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, whose name, gender and age have not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and the suspected attacker is only described as a Hispanic man.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.