Person found dead after fire rips through Highland Park home

Firefighters discovered a body after extinguishing a blaze that erupted late Monday night in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The fire was reported at the single-story home in the 200 block of South Avenue 52 at about 11 p.m., according to an alert from Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

A man who was passing by when he first saw the fire said he managed to open a door but was unable to get inside.

“The smoke was so dense … I would have died if I breathed it,” Kylar Loya said.

The structure was already heavily involved with fire when crews arrived and began a defensive attack from outside the home, Prange said.

Video showed flames reaching high above the home’s roof as firefighters approached with hoses.

They were able to successfully defend three adjacent structures that were being threatened by flames, Prange said.

It took 30 firefighters about 40 minutes to put the fire out.

Once crews were able to make their way inside the home, they located the body of one person who perished in the blaze, Prange said.

No information about the person’s identity has been released.

Video showed several people consoling each other outside the home after the fire.

It was unclear if the residence was equipped with working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.