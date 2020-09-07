Person found dead after firefighters extinguish brush fire in Sepulveda Basin

Firefighters found a person dead in the Sepulveda Basin after extinguishing a brush fire that broke out Sunday and consumed 20 acres, officials said.

Crews had put out the fire Sunday night and were mopping up the burn area when they found the body “within the perimeter of the burn footprint,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

No information is available on the person’s identity and the L.A. County coroner’s office will determine the official cause of death, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

The blaze erupted around 1 p.m. near the 15300 block of Burbank Boulevard.

Over 100 firefighters converged on the scene to battle blaze, protecting the nearby Japanese gardens and the water reclamation plant, according to LAFD.

Two firefighters and one civilian sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

By 4:15 p.m., the fire was was declared 100% contained at 20 acres and no structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no further details were available.