Person found dead under downtown L.A. train

A person was founded under a train in downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 12, 2021.

A person was found dead under a train in downtown Los Angeles Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to just after 6 p.m. and determined the person dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The body was found at a stop of the Metro B line (also known as the red line), which runs between downtown L.A. and North Hollywood.

“Firefighters will assist with body recovery as needed for law enforcement and LA County Coroner,” the alert reads.

The deceased has not been identified, and the death is being investigated as a suicide, according to Officer Milk Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.