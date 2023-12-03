Person hospitalized after shooting in downtown L.A.

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating a shooting Sunday in downtown L.A. that sent a person to the hospital, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at 16th and San Pedro streets at around 2:20 p.m., LAPD said.

At the scene, officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and took the person to the hospital in unknown condition.

LAPD on the scene of a shooting in downtown L.A. on Dec. 3, 2023. (KTLA)

Video of the scene shows what appears to be a homeless encampment in the area, with tents lining the sidewalk and RV’s parked at the curb just across the street.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Authorities did not provide any information on the shooting victim, nor did they whether are searching for anyone in connection with the incident.