The Los Angeles Fire Department responds to an incident in this file image. (RMG News)

One person was taken to the hospital with severe burns after a fire Sunday in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Calls about the fire, located in the 1000 block of South Mariposa Avenue, came in at around 3:13 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At the scene, crews reported that the fire was out, and the sprinkler system had been activated.

An approximately 30-year-old victim was located and taken to the hospital with serious burns, LAFD said.

Fire department officials said that per protocol, arson investigators were dispatched to the scene.

No further details were provided.