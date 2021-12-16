Person injured by Metro train in downtown L.A.: LAFD

The Los Angeles Fire Department has extricated one person from underneath a Metro train and they are continuing to look for others on Thursday night.

The LAFD issued an alert about the trapped person at 7:51 p.m., noting that firefighters had “extricated one patient and transported them in grave condition to an area hospital.”

The address for the incident, provided by the LAFD as 660 S. Figueroa St., is close to the 7th Street and Metro Center station.

Check back for updates to this developing story.