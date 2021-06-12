Person killed after being struck by Amtrak train in North Hollywood

An investigation was underway Saturday after a person was struck by a passenger train in North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Authorities responded to a report of a deceased person on or near the railroad tracks in the area of 7100 Lankershim Blvd. at 9:07 a.m., LAFD said in a news release. The person was struck by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passenger train, which remained at the scene.

The person’s identity was not released.

The passengers aboard the train were not injured, officials said.

No other information was released.

