Person killed in crash amid Armenian Genocide anniversary caravan on 10 Freeway in Jefferson Park

A person was killed in a rollover crash on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles’ Jefferson Park neighborhood on April 24, 2020. (Memo Torres)

A person was killed in a rollover crash on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles’ Jefferson Park neighborhood Friday that witnesses reported involved vehicles that were taking part in a caravan marking the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, authorities said.

The crash took place about 3:20 p.m. in the carpool lane of the eastbound 10 Freeway near Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One vehicle ended up overturned, and at least one person was thrown from the wreckage, according to CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

A badly injured victim was taken to a hospital and soon pronounced dead, he said. No information about the victim’s identity, including age or gender, was available.

Witnesses reported that the involved vehicles appeared to be part of a caravan commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

A Sig Alert was in effect through about 5 p.m., when all lanes were reopened.

No further details were available Friday afternooon.

A bunch of young Armenian kids in a caravan for the Genocide Anniversary were just in a big accident on the 10 East by La Cienega. They are dangerously picking each other up off the floor and dragging victims that flew out the vehicles to the side. pic.twitter.com/TpRCFlZUyO — Memo Torres (@el_tragon_de_LA) April 24, 2020