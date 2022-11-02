One person was killed on the 10 Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area on Nov. 2, 2022. (Key News Network)

An investigation is underway after a person was killed on the 10 Freeway in the Pico Union neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around around 12:15 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near the Hoover Street overpass.

Video showed a sedan that had come to a stop on the freeway. A sheet could also be seen covering what appeared to be a body in the center divider.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived and pronounced a person dead at the scene, Key News Network reported.

Flares closed off the fast lane to traffic as the investigation took place.

It was unclear if the victim had been walking on the freeway or had exited a vehicle before being struck.

Light rain could be seen falling in the area but it was not known if it was a factor in the incident.