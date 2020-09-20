Person of interest detained after 2 people found stabbed to death inside Palmdale home

Homicide detectives detained a person of interest Saturday morning in the killing of two men found stabbed to death inside a Palmdale home, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 37000 block of Siderno Drive at about 10:54 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. They found two people suffering from stab wounds, authorities said.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The department has described the individual detained as a “person of interest.” Officials said there are currently no outstanding suspects.

No other details have been released by authorities as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a tip through the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

