Person of interest in sexual assault, attempted murder in Venice Beach area taken into custody

Detectives arrested a man Saturday wanted in connection of a sexual assault and attempted murder in the Venice Beach area, police said.

Kwan Dante Adams, 24, has been described by the Los Angeles Police Department as a person of interest in the Sept. 8 attack. The victim was found lying on the ground outside a restroom, unconscious and suffering from severe head trauma, according to LAPD.

Kwan Dante Adams, 24, appears in a photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department in September 2020.

The assault happened in the area of Ocean Front Walk and Anchorage Street, police said.

Detectives with LAPD’s Gang and Narcotics Division, Fugitive Warrants Section detained Adams without incident and booked him on an outstanding robbery arrest warrant, according to police. He is being held without bail.

No other details, including the condition of the victim, have been released by police as the investigation continues.

