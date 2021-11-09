Persons of interest named in search for gunman who traded fire with police in Tujunga Canyons area

Juan Vazquez and Maria Deboni are seen in images provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities have named two persons of interest in their search for whoever shot at a police officer shortly after a pursuit in the Tujunga Canyons area of Sylmar Monday morning.

Investigators believe 38-year-old Juan Carlos Vazquez was involved in the attempted murder of the police officer just before 4 a.m. on the Little Tujunga Canyon Road in the Los Angeles National Forest.

The shooting occurred when police located a white GMC pickup they had been pursuing but temporarily lost track of.

The vehicle had apparently broken down in the 13000 block of Little Tujunga Canyon. The driver opened fire when police arrived, authorities said.

An officer with the San Fernando Police Department returned fire but it was unclear if the driver, who immediately fled the area, was struck.

Investigators are currently searching for Vazquez and 37-year-old Maria Deboni, who they described as his girlfriend, in connection with the case.

Vazquez has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 176 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Authorities believe Vazquez has fled with Deboni. She is 37 years old with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Anyone information on the whereabouts of Vazquez or Deboni is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Person of Interest for Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Juan Carlos Vazquez, Considered Armed & Dangerous – https://t.co/e3do7sGmUK pic.twitter.com/JFwOcnz0lb — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 9, 2021