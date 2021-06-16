‘Person of interest’ sought after newborn abandoned in trash can of Lynwood park bathroom: LASD

A “person of interest” wanted for questioning in a newborn’s abandonment in Lynwood is seen in a photo released by the Sheriff’s Department.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday released a sketch of someone they’re looking to interview in connection with the abandonment of a newborn last week.

A passerby rescued the baby boy from a trash bin in the female’s public restroom at Yvonne Burke- John D. Ham Park in Lynwood around 8 a.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s news release. The infant was taken to a local hospital and last reported to be in stable condition.

He’s believed to have been up to 2 days old at the time he was found, but could’ve been born earlier that day, the release said.

Related Content Newborn baby boy found abandoned in restroom trash bin at Lynwood park

Authorities have not yet been unable to identify the child or his parents. They are now seeking the public’s help to locate someone they have identified as a “person of interest” who is wanted for questioning.

The Sheriff’s Department released a special bulletin with three grainy photos, as a well as a separate sketch.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has information about the case is asked to call the department’s Special Victims Bureau tip line at 877-710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Anonymous tips can also also be left via Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477 or going to the website https://www.lacrimestoppers.org/.

Sheriff’s officials also reminded parents who find themselves in difficult situations and unable to care for their newborn that they can legally give up the infant — no questions asked — at any L.A. County hospital or fire station under the state’s Safely Surrendered Baby Law.

More than 180 newborns have been surrendered safely in L.A. County since the inception of the program, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Information about the law can be found here.

