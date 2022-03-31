Angelique Teresa Chaidez is seen in a photo shared by LAPD on March 31, 2022.

Authorities are looking for a woman who has been identified as a person-of-interest in a hit-and-run crash that left two people dead.

Angelique Teresa Chaidez is wanted for questioning in the Feb. 24, 2020 crash that resulted in the death of Morena Del Carmen Alvarado Lopez, 58, and Juan Monroy Bahena, 71, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

“Detectives have received information that could lead to the identification of the driver who crashed into them,” police said in a news release.

Chaidez currently has an arrest warrant for a failure-to-appear felony.

She is described as 46-year-old Hispanic woman, who stands about 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, with red or blonde hair and blue eyes. Her prior home addresses are in the cities of Whittier, Bell, Covina and Commerce, police said.

Alvarado-Lopez and Bahena were walking northbound on Sunset Boulevard at White Knoll Drive just before 1 a.m., when they were struck by a red or burgundy 4-door sedan before reaching the north curb of Sunset Boulevard, LAPD said.

They were dragged about 50 feet before being dislodged, police said.

Police released graphic video of the incident shortly after it occured in hopes of finding the person responsible, and offered a $50,000 reward for information about the driver.

The surveillance video shows the sedan traveling on a mostly empty street before striking the pair, who then tumbled to the ground. They are seen laying motionless in the street after being hit.

Morena Del Carmen Alvarado-Lopez appears in a photo released by LAPD on Feb. 24, 2020.

The motorist took off without rendering aid or identifying himself or herself, according to police.

Alvarado-Lopez died after being transported to a local hospital with severe injuries, police said. About a month later, Bahena also succumbed to injuries from the crash, according to LAPD.

The couple was not on a crosswalk at the time of the crash, and the driver likely would not have been arrested had he or she stayed at the scene and helped the pair, Detective Juan Campos told KTLA at the time.

“The break lights come on after the impact and the driver stops. Obviously they know they hit somebody and I believe they know what they hit,” Campos said, calling the scene a “carnage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@LAPD.Online, or contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746. During weekends and off-hours calls should be directed to the 24-hour toll free number at 1-877-527-3247. To remain anonymous, call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.