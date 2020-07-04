Person of interest sought in Mount R fire that burned 100 acres in San Bernardino National Forest

The Mount R Fire is seen in an image posted on the San Bernardino National Forest Twitter account.

Officials are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest in connection with the Mount R Fire that sparked in the San Bernardino National Forest Friday afternoon.

The person, or persons, were seen leaving the fire’s point of origin along City Creek Road off Highway 330 as the incident began around 3:30 p.m., the U.S. Forest Service stated in a news release Saturday.

A vehicle being sought in the investigation was described as a black sedan Audi with a broken left taillight.

The 100-acre fire burned uphill in the direction of the community of Running Springs Friday afternoon.

The fire, which started near the “R” on a hillside visible from the University of Redlands campus, was 15% contained as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Containment efforts were continuing with both air and ground crews.

Some area residents were ordered to evacuate their homes as the fire spread Friday night, but all of those evacuation orders have been lifted, according to the forest service.

Highway 330 was temporarily closed but reopened to traffic about 7 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the regarding the investigation should call 909-383-5651.