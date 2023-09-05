Long Beach Fire Department arson investigators want to talk to a man believed to be connected to a series of vehicle fires.

Over the last two weeks, five fires have been set in the area between the Convention Center and the Camden Harbor View Apartments along Cedar Walk, Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jacob Heflin said.

On Tuesday morning, a truck was set on fire in the parking garage of the apartment complex, causing extensive damage.

The aftermath of a truck fire inside a Long Beach apartment complex parking structure is seen on Sept. 5, 2023. (KTLA)

“Obviously our concern is we don’t want any additional fires and we want to make sure we take the appropriate action and identify the individual that’s involved in this,” Heflin said.

Authorities want to speak with a man who was photographed walking in the area around the time of the blazes.

Anyone who knows who the person of interest is, or how to find him is asked to call the Fire Department’s arson unit at 562-570-2582.

A person of interest is sought in connection with a series of vehicle fires in Long Beach. (Kimberly Lewis)

Meanwhile, residents in the area are on edge and are concerned their vehicles might be torched next.

“It’s very scary because I don’t know if I’m going to wake up and it’s my turn next,” resident Kimberly Lewis told KTLA. “The car that was on fire this morning was literally right around the corner from where my car is parked.”

Residents are hoping for better security measures in the area and some indicated that if they can’t get help from building managers, they’re planning on banding together to go before the City Council to see if they can address the issue.