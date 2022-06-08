Authorities are looking for a person of interest in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Duarte about two months ago.

The incident occurred about 3 a.m. April 10 along the 1200 block of Huntington Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities have not released many details about the alleged assault, but on Wednesday released a photo of the person of interest that was taken the same day as the assault.

He is described as a Black man who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has curly hair, was wearing a blue sweater and blue pants, and was carrying a dark-colored camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information about the man or the assault can call the Sheriff’s Department special victims bureau tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).