A person who had apparently crashed in the Angeles National Forest days ago was finally rescued Wednesday.

The person was pulled from the wreckage of the side of the road near 3299 Big Tujunga Canyon Road around 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Rescuers told KTLA they believed the victim had been there since Sunday.

The patient was flown to Huntington Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

No further details about the initial crash and the rescue have been released.