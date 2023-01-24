Police in Santa Monica were investigating a shooting that happened after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday.

Officers were flagged down by an individual reporting gunfire near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway at around 3:42 p.m., authorities with the Santa Monica Police Department said.

At the location, police discovered two vehicles that had been in a collision and one victim with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Witnesses told authorities that the driver of an SUV, who was involved in the collision, exited the vehicle and shot at the other car.

A handgun was recovered at the scene and the shooter was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also said the motive is unknown at this time, but that it appears the two individuals involved in the incident know one another.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed an active scene around 6th Street and Broadway while authorities investigate.