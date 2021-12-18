Person shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Downey

A person was shot by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday.

The person, whose name, age and gender were not disclosed, was the subject of a pursuit by the Sheriff’s Department, according to Deputy Parra.

Parra added that the person was wanted for a felony and was believed to be armed and dangerous.

After the pursuit ended, at least one Sheriff’s Department deputy opened fire, striking the person an unknown number of times, Parra said.

No deputies were struck, and the person’s condition is unknown.

The Downey Fire Department confirmed that one person was taken to a nearby hospital.