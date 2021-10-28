Person shot in Burbank, suspect remains at large: Police

A person was shot just before 10 p.m. in Burbank Thursday night, according to the Burbank Police Department.

The victim was shot at least one time, and they were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to Lt. Green of the Burbank Police Department.

The suspect remains at large, but a perimeter has been set up near Chandler Boulevard and Florence Street, near where police believe the shooting took place.

The Police Department is not releasing any suspect information at this time.

Check back for updates to this developing story.