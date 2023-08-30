Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death Wednesday night in a Brea apartment complex, authorities announced.

Officers with the Brea Police Department responded to the Raintree Apartments, located at 650 N. Tamarack Avenue, near Brea Boulevard and Lambert Road, just before 8 p.m. on reports of multiple shots fired, officials said.

At the scene, responding officers located at least one deceased shooting victim.

Details are limited, but aerial footage from Sky5 captured officers with guns drawn, escorting paramedics into an apartment. A short time later, a man was wheeled out on a gurney. He was conscious and breathing. It is unclear if that person’s injuries had anything to do with the shooting.

A person being wheeled out by paramedics after a fatal shooting in Brea on Aug. 30, 2023. (KTLA)

Authorities did not provide any additional information about the deceased victim, nor did they say whether a suspect is still at large.

“There does not appear to be a danger to area residents, and an investigation is ongoing,” police added.