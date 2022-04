A person was shot and wounded while driving on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name, gender and age were not released, was shot at about 8:40 p.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway near Baseline Street, according to Officer Miller of the CHP.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, and while the investigation is ongoing, no lanes are closed, Miller added.