Person shot, wounded a block from Hollywood Walk of Fame: Officials

A person was shot one block off of the Walk of Fame in Hollywood Monday night, officials said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 6500 block of Yucca Street, according to Officer Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department and Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, was transported to a local hospital from the scene, Prange said.

At the time of the ambulance responded, the victim was conscious and breathing, Madison said.