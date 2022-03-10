Person shot, wounded in South L.A.: LAPD

A person has been taken to a local hospital after they were shot in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles Thursday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 7:23 p.m. in the 5800 block of Vermont Avenue, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victim was transported in unknown condition to a local hospital, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooter, who fled on foot, is believed to be a man about 5 feet, 8 inches tall who was wearing a gray sweatshirt, Madison said.