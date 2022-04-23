A person was struck by a train in Sun Valley Saturday night, impacting Metrolink trains in the area.

The person was struck just before 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Sunland Boulevard and San Fernando Road, according to Margaret Stewart of the LAFD.

The person’s condition is unknown, Stewart said.

The age, gender and name of the person are not yet available, said Officer Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department.

At least one train, Train 271, was canceled after Train 270 struck the person, MetrolinkAV said on Twitter.

Buses and Uber vouchers are being used to help the passengers get to their destinations, MetrolinkAV added.

For updates and information, visit MetrolinkAV’s Twitter page.