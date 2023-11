A Metrolink train fatally struck a pedestrian in Northridge Tuesday morning.

The collision at 8615 N. Lindley Ave. was reported a few minutes before 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles Fire Department later confirmed that “sadly, one person was fatally struck by a train.” Their identity, age and gender have not been released.

“The tracks have been shut down,” LAFD officials added in a news alert.

No other injuries were reported.