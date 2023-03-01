At least one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting on the 110 Freeway in Carson, authorities confirmed.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls of the shooting on the southbound 110 Freeway transition to the 405 Freeway around 3:45 p.m.

It is unclear what led up to the incident, and authorities have not arrested a suspect nor have they have released a description.

The condition of the shooting victim is currently unknown.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed California Highway Patrol on the scene after the victim had already been taken to the hospital. Video also showed what appeared to be damage to the front windshield and a blown-out passenger side window, as well as glass on the roadway.

Investigators with California Highway Patrol on the scene of a freeway shooting in Carson on Mar. 1, 2023. (KTLA).

Traffic was backed up for about a half-mile as investigators worked to gather evidence and clear the scene.