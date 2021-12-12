Man dead after being trapped beneath Metro train at Hollywood and Vine station: LAFD

A person is dead after he was struck by and trapped under a Metro Red Line train Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The man, whose identity and age were not released, was struck at about 8:15 p.m., the LAFD said in an alert.

The train stopped at the Hollywood and Vine station, where the victim was “discovered lifeless,” the LAFD added in a second alert.

“LAFD responders are working with Metro Los Angeles to assist the uninjured passengers and train operator in safely exiting the train, before they assist the Coroner’s staff with the discreet and dignified removal of the decedent, who remains beneath but is not physically trapped by the train,” the alert said.