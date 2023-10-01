At least one person was trapped in a vehicle that collided with a building Sunday in South Los Angeles, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

First responders with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received calls about the single vehicle accident near the intersection of 111th Street and Crenshaw in Inglewood at around 2:40 p.m., fire officials said.

At the scene, crews found one person trapped inside what appears to be a silver Chevrolet that somehow crashed into the commercial structure.

Firefighters were able to extricate the person in less than 15 minutes, officials told KTLA.

Video posted to the Citizen App showed a heavy presence of first responders at the scene as crews worked to rescue the person inside the vehicle. Significant damage to both the vehicle and the building was also visible.

L.A. County Firefighters on the scene of a single vehicle crash into a building that left one person trapped in the car on Oct. 1, 2023. (Citizen App)

The cause of the crash and whether the vehicle was occupied by more than one person when it ran into the structure is unknown.

No information was provided on whether the person trapped in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.