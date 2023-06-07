The Los Angeles Fire Department worked to extricate a person trapped by a fallen wall in Pacoima Wednesday morning.

The wall’s collapse was reported around 8:45 a.m., when firefighters responded to the 10500 block of Glenoaks Boulevard for reports of two people trapped.

When firefighters arrived, they found that one person had gotten themselves out, but the other person remained trapped under cinder blocks.

The person who self-extricated was taken to a local hospital with back pain.

Footage from the scene showed multiple firefighters working to free the unidentified person, who had yet to be freed as of 9:15 a.m. They remained conscious during the firefighters’ efforts, the LAFD said.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.