Personal care services, tattoo parlors allowed to resume in Vta. County starting Friday; Movie theaters can reopen June 26

Personal care services and tattoo parlors will be allowed to reopen in Ventura County starting Friday with proper safety measures in place, officials announced.

In addition, officials said movie theaters can reopen their doors on June 26, and wedding ceremonies can be performed.

Nail salons, massage parlors, skin care and cosmetology services, electrolysis, body art, tattoo parlors and piercing shops can resume services beginning Friday.

Officials detailed that facial massages, waxing, tattoos, makeup, piercings or electrolysis services are allowed to resume as long “as they can be done without the removal of the client’s mask.”

Additionally, businesses are asked to adhere to a 30-minute limitation on procedures and massages that take place in confined spaces. Officials also ask that both businesses and residents adhere to strict health measures put in place by the state.

Movie theaters and patrons will also be asked to adhere to safety guidelines issued by the state for family entertainment when cinemas in the region are allowed to reopen on June 26.

Outdoor wedding ceremonies can now be performed in Ventura County with up to 100 people “who can be safely physically distanced or a lesser number up to what the venue can safely support,” officials said Thursday.

Indoor weddings are allowed with 25% capacity or up to 100 people, whichever is less, but receptions or parties are still not permitted in the county.

Though Ventura County’s health officer never issued a mandatory mask order, on Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide mandate for Californians to wear facial coverings while out in public.

Officials reminded residents that they now must adhere to the governor’s order.

Officials cited stabilized coronavirus hospitalization rates for continuing to reopen the economy.