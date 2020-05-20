Petco Foundation to match donations up to $25,000 for L.A. Animal Services

A 3-month-old Chihuahua mix is cradled by a possible adopter at the Chesterfield Square Animal Services Center in this file photo. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

The Petco Foundation announced Tuesday that it will match donations up to $25,000 for the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services through June 30.

Donations made to the Animal Welfare Trust Fund will immediately help animals in the department’s care during the COVID-19 crisis, L.A. Animal Services’ general manager Brenda Barnette said in a news release.

The matching grant is part of the foundation’s “Pledge to Save Pet Lives,” calling on animal lovers nationwide to help save animal lives. Additionally, the Petco Foundation recently distributed more than $13 million to animal welfare organizations across the country, officials said.

“Animal welfare organizations are facing the business impacts of COVID-19, just like many other businesses during this crisis. But when your business is saving animal lives, the consequences of a business failure are devastating,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Foundation. “We will support our partner’s most critical needs during this time and help mobilize the public to take action to help save animal lives. We hope this matching grant support will help LA Animal Services do just that.”

The West Valley and North Central shelters have been temporarily closed amid the pandemic, but the animals were moved to four other care centers that remain open by appointment.

Officials said recently they are preparing for an influx of pets as people face COVID-related financial hardships.

While there is a long list of people wanting to foster an animal, officials said, but those looking to adopt can visit laanimalservices.com/adopt or call 888-452-7381.

Residents who would like to donate to L.A. Animal Services can do so here.

