The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on Sunday hosted its annual All-American Cruise-in, billed as one of the largest hot rod gatherings in the Southland.

Sunday’s gathering at the museum also marks the celebration of the godfather of hot rodding, Ed “Isky” Iskenderian’s, 100th birthday.

The cruise-in displayed a wide selection of classic and modern American performance and custom cars with a massive turnout of hot rods.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 25, 2021.