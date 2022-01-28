Petition to recall L.A. County D.A. George Gascón approved, paving way for signature collection

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon speaks at a press conference, December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon speaks at a press conference, December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Campaign organizers seeking to recall Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón can now start collecting signatures in their second bid to remove the progressive prosecutor from office, officials said.

The county’s Registrar’s Office approved the new recall petition Thursday that requires organizers to gather signatures of support from 10% of the county’s registered voters — a little more than 560,000 people — by July 6. Organizers halted their first recall attempt last fall after they were unable to gather the necessary signatures by the end of October.

Gascón, 67, was elected in 2020 on a pledge to reform the county’s criminal justice system. Since he took office, juveniles are no longer being charged as adults, sentencing enhancements that he says lead to mass incarceration have been eliminated and cash bail for nonviolent felony offenses has ended. Misdemeanors associated with substance abuse and mental illness are also being diverted out of the criminal justice system.

But recall organizers contend that Gascon’s policies favor defendants and have contributed to a rise in crime. His critics include L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, law enforcement officers, some prosecutors and victims’ rights groups.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News