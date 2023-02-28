KTLA’s interactive radar map showing the final phase of a series of winter storms moving through the region on Feb. 28, 2023 (KTLA)

Phase three of the multi-day, off and on rain and snow event has arrived in Southern California and is expected to last through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A flood advisory has been issued for Los Angeles County coasts and coastal valleys through 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as showers increase in “extent and intensity,” with rain rates of up to a third of an inch per hour, the NWS reports.

Coastal and valley regions are forecasted to see .25 to .75 inches of rain, while mountain and foothill areas could get anywhere from 1 to 2 inches.

An estimated 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected at elevations of 4,000 feet and higher, with a dusting of up to 4 inches at elevations in the 2,000 to 3,500-foot range, which may impact travel along the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine.

The National Weather Service has also issued a cold weather alert for Southern California, with wind chill temperatures expected to drop below freezing across much of the region.

“Rain and melted snow will rapidly freeze tonight with black ice a significant concern above 3000 feet,” the NWS said.

High winds will also be a factor through Wednesday, with gusts from 30 to 50 miles per hour in the valleys and along the coast. Mountain regions will see gusts from 45 to 60 miles per hour.

High wind warnings for some desert regions are in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Significant travel impacts are expected with slick, potentially icy roads at higher elevations, blowing and drifting snow creating poor visibility, pooling water on the roadways and gusty crosswinds impacting high-profile vehicles. Travelers should exercise extra caution while driving.

Dryer and slightly warmer weather is expected Thursday through Saturday, the NWS said.