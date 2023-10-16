A Phelan man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly attacked his landlord after she told him she was evicting him.

Kevin Figueroa, 40, “physically assaulted” his landlord at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived to the scene in the 9200 block of Aragon Road, they found that the landlord had been injured by the assault, while Figueroa had “barricaded himself inside his trailer on the property and refused to exit,” officials said.

After a four-hour standoff, Figueroa was taken into custody and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on a charge of battery causing bodily injury. He is being held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Jail records indicate he faces an additional charge of false imprisonment.

He is due to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Tuesday.

The landlord was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her wounds. Her condition has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Ballinger at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.