Phelan mother arrested on suspicion of child abuse after 2-year-old daughter is hospitalized

An 18-year-old Phelan mother was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after her 2-year-old daughter was hospitalized with traumatic injuries, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said Wednesday.

The girl was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with severe injuries on Aug. 23.

Doctors eventually determined that the child’s injuries were “caused by non-accidental trauma, consistent with child abuse,” officials said in a news release. Authorities did not elaborate on the injuries.

An investigation revealed that the girl was in the care of her mother, Maria Mendoza-Aguilar, who caused the injuries.

Mendoza-Aguilar was arrested and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child and her bail was set at $100,000.

No further details about the incident have been released.