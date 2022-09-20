The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020.
City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
Organizations across the county and beyond have made it their mission to help county residents find permanent housing.
One organization, CIRCLE (Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement), aims to move individuals experiencing homelessness off the streets and into housing while also connecting them with services dealing with mental health, drug addiction, and social services.