Authorities have released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in San Juan Capistrano earlier this year.

The incident was reported around 5:20 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 2600 block of Calle San Luis, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies found the victim, 30-year-old Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The assailant had fled the area before deputies arrived.

The suspect is described as man with a thin build wearing jeans and a black hoodie.

“Homicide investigators are actively seeking additional information in this case,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Anyone with information that may help in the investigation is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.