The 10 Freeway in Riverside County was washed out on Aug. 24, 2022, as shown in photos provided by Caltrans District 8.

A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed in Riverside County Wednesday evening after it was washed away by raging floodwaters.

Initially, both sides of the 10 Freeway south of Joshua Tree National Park were closed “due to flooding and overturned big rig,” Caltrans posted on Twitter.

Photos showed water flowing through a large, deep gash in the interstate, along with sections of drainage pipe that were overwhelmed by the floodwaters.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the westbound lanes were reopened, though the eastbound lanes remained closed “until further notice” due to the washout shown below.

Caltrans suggested taking State Route 62 to the 10 Freeway into Whitewater as a detour.

A flash flood warning is expected to remain in place in San Bernardino County until 12:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

