Residents from around Orange County woke up on Tuesday to the devastating news of one of the hangars at the historic Marine Corps Air Station in Tustin being engulfed and partially destroyed by a massive fire.

The blaze began around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Photos of the blaze can be viewed below:

The hangar at the historic Marine Corps Air Station Tustin burning on Nov. 7, 2023. (Sky5)

The hangar at the historic Marine Corps Air Station Tustin burning on Nov. 7, 2023. (Sky5)

The north hangar, also known as Hangar 1, was reportedly completely engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived. (OnSceneTV)

The hangar at the historic Marine Corps Air Station Tustin burning on Nov. 7, 2023. (Sky5)

The hangar at the historic Marine Corps Air Station Tustin burning on Nov. 7, 2023. (Sky5)

The hangar at the historic Marine Corps Air Station Tustin burning on Nov. 7, 2023. (Sky5)

The north hangar, also known as Hangar 1, was reportedly completely engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived. (OnSceneTV)

As of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, the hangar was still burning, with fire officials concerned that the structure will completely collapse. (KTLA)

The hangar at the historic Marine Corps Air Station Tustin burning on Nov. 7, 2023. (Sky5)

As of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, the hangar was still burning, with fire officials concerned that the structure will completely collapse. (KTLA)

The north hangar, also known as Hangar 1, was reportedly completely engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived. (OnSceneTV)

The north hangar, also known as Hangar 1, was reportedly completely engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived. (OnSceneTV)

The north hangar, also known as Hangar 1, was reportedly completely engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived. (OnSceneTV)

The two hangars located at the site are two of the world’s largest freestanding wooden structures and are both listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

During the Second World War, large fleets of helicopters were kept there, and more recently, the facility was used to house blimps for sporting events.