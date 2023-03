Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District have walked off the job over stalled contract talks, closing schools and impacting more than 500,000 students and their families.

Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD teachers and Service Employees International Union 99 (SEIU) members strike during heavy rain outside the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District walked off the job Tuesday over stalled contract talks, and they were joined by teachers in a three-day strike that shut down the nation’s second-largest school system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Union workers walk the picket line at the LAUSD bus yard in Van Nuys, California. March 21, 2023. (KTLA)

Members of Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union are being joined in solidarity by United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing 35,000 educators, counselors and other staff. The strike is scheduled to last three days.