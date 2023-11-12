A large fire that broke out underneath the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday has led to the full closure of part of the highway and a state of emergency being issued.

What caused the blaze remains under investigation, but the heat from the flames was so intense that it melted some of the steel guardrails and cement columns that hold up part of the overpass.

Photos of the fire can be viewed below:

The aftermath of a large fire that destroyed part of the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles on Nov. 11, 2023. (Caltrans)

The aftermath of a large fire that destroyed part of the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles on Nov. 11, 2023. (KTLA)

Flames first broke out around 12:30 a.m. at a storage yard near East 14th and Alameda streets and quickly spread to neighboring storage yards, according to LAFD officials.

More than 160 firefighters from 26 companies were assisted by a helicopter in extinguishing the blaze, which took several hours.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass are set to hold a press conference alongside local and state officials to discuss the ongoing response and repair work on Sunday afternoon.