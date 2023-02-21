Pete Renteria is seen in photos released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 21, 2023.

Authorities on Tuesday released photos of a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Montclair late last month.

Pete Renteria, 29, remains at large after allegedly killing three relatives on Jan. 30.

George Ramirez, his wife Sonia Ramirez and their son David Ramirez are seen in undated photos provided by family members.

The victims, Sonia Ramirez, 68, George Ramirez, 72, and David Ramirez, 43, were found shot to death at a home in the 4800 block of Ramona Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities have not elaborated on the relationship between the suspect and the victims, except that he is a “family member.”

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about Renteria or his whereabouts to call homicide detectives at 909-890-4904. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.