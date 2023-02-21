Authorities on Tuesday released photos of a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Montclair late last month.
Pete Renteria, 29, remains at large after allegedly killing three relatives on Jan. 30.
The victims, Sonia Ramirez, 68, George Ramirez, 72, and David Ramirez, 43, were found shot to death at a home in the 4800 block of Ramona Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.
Authorities have not elaborated on the relationship between the suspect and the victims, except that he is a “family member.”
Authorities are asking anyone who has information about Renteria or his whereabouts to call homicide detectives at 909-890-4904. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.